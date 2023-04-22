Joseph R. Genest ST. GEORGE — Joseph Raymond Genest, Sr., 84, passed away at his home following a longtime illness on Saturday April 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at St. Jude Parish Hall in Hinesburg. A Mass of Chris-tian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 10759 Route 116, Hinesburg. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm in the family lot in Resur-rection Park in Burlington. Please visit awrfh.com to read Joseph’s full obituary and share your memories.
