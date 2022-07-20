Joseph P. Salerno BARRE — Joseph P. Salerno “Papa Joe” 92, of Barre VT, passed away after a brief illness on July 15th, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Born in 1930 in Port Henry in the Adirondack region of New York to parents Raphael and Anna (Esposito) Salerno. As a teen excelled at many sports -baseball, football, basketball, golf, and graduated from Port Henry High School in 1947. Joe was a Veteran of the Korean War, attaining rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. After serving his country returned to Port Henry and married Patricia Ann Helms of Moriah, NY and started a family. In 1954 Joe began his lifelong career in the insurance industry first as an agent with the Prudential Insurance Company eventually becoming a top CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter). In 1962 Joe and family relocated to Vermont, first to Burlington then to St. Albans where he was Manager of the Prudential Insurance Company offices. In 1973 Joe and family moved to Montpelier for his new position with the Brown Insurance Agency (later becoming Denis, Ricker, & Brown) heading the Life Insurance department. Joe retired in 1993, and in 1994 moved from Montpelier to Barre. In the winter months he enjoyed league bowling and ice fishing on Lake Champlain. He especially loved the game of golf, first becoming involved in the game as an 8-year-old caddy at Moriah Country Club in NY, then went on to play the game for the next 80 years. An excellent golfer, he won Club Championship titles 21 times over 5 decades and had a hole-in-one 5 times. He had many golfing friends as a longtime member of the Montpelier Elks Country Club and the B.P.O.E. (Elks). He is survived by his younger brother Pat Salerno of Moriah, NY, and by his children Debra Dougherty of Eagle, Idaho, Joseph M. Salerno of Barre, VT, Steven Salerno of New York City, and Tony Salerno of Clarkston, WA, as well as his 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Joe was predeceased by his ex-wife, Patricia Ann Salerno (2020), daughter Christy Kulchawick (2015), and by his siblings Rose Capuano (2016), Paul Salerno Sr. (2014), Louise Wheelock (2021), Joan Taylor (2010), and Mary Ann Saunders (2007). Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.