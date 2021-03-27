Joseph P. Carrigan WILLIAMSTOWN — Joseph Patrick Carrigan of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away at CVMC on March 11, 2021. Joseph was born in Proctor, Vermont, to Donald and Joan (Hurtubise) Carrigan on May 27, 1965. Joe and his father, Don, who was born in1932, coincidentally were delivered by the same nurse at Proctor Hospital. Joe graduated from Spaulding High School in 1983. He then graduated from Wyoming Tech in Laramie, Wyoming, which prepared him for a career in diesel mechanics. Joe was owner of JC's Repair in Williamstown. He was also co-owner of Lyles Tents with his good friend, Eric Lozier. Joe married Crystal Peake in 2008. He was a great stepdad to Julian. They later divorced. During his childhood, he enjoyed many camping trips to Nova Scotia, canoeing with the family in the green "Old Town." He loved being at Camp Tenny fishing and swimming with his cousins. He had a special bond with Uncle Wilbur; they both loved working and talking about any kind of vehicle, from a lawn mower to an 18-wheeler. One of Joe's first jobs was working for The Times Argus delivering newspapers. On his route, he noticed a customer was having difficulty breathing. He ran home, called an ambulance which ultimately saved the man’s life who was, indeed, having a heart attack. For his actions, he won the 1981 valor award from the New England Association of Circulation Executives. He enjoyed camping, skiing, snowmobiling and horseshoes. He loved playing hockey in various men's leagues. He also volunteered to make sure the ice was smooth as glass at the North Barre Rink. He was an avid sports fan. He was always glued to the set on Sundays watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. His other favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Blackhawks. He also loved NASCAR. He was a crew member of the #3 Ricky Roberts race team at ThunderRoad. After hours at his shop, he was often visited by his many friends who dropped by to chat and ask his advice on how to fix their vehicle. A lot of times, he would just do it. When they wanted to pay, he would say, "Don't worry about it." That was the type of person he was. Joe is survived by his parents, Don and Joan Carrigan of Barre; his brother, Timothy of Williamstown; and his best friend, his dog, "Mojo." He was predeceased by his brother, Matthew. He also leaves behind many relatives. The family would like to thank all the staff on Baird S at CVMC, also CVHH & Hospice. They would also like to thank all his friends who stopped by to see how he was doing or to run an errand for him. Donations may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. No services will be held at this time. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.