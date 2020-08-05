Joseph Morvan NORTHFIELD — Joseph Morvan, 53, born June 18, 1967, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Pauline Dufresne of Massachusetts and Joseph Morvan of California, passed peacefully on July 19, 2020, with his family by his side, following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Katherine; his son, Joe and wife Amanda; daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Finnegan and Maeve; and his brother, Richard. He was predeceased by his sister, Tanya. Joe, Katherine and their son, Joe, left Worcester and relocated to Northfield, Vermont, in 1989, where their daughter, Stephanie, was born in 1992. Joe spent close to 30 years at Norwich University, starting his career in custodial services working his way up to director of IT, while obtaining his master's degree in 2007. He was a member of the Phoenix Phamily and the Masonic Temple. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golf and snowmobiling, as well as coaching Little League. He loved baking, especially with his grandson, Finn, and donated many of his baked goods. He liked working in his community, as Joe believed “you have to give it away to keep it.” He helped install the Northfield Welcome signs and helped with improvements to Memorial Park in Northfield. At Joe’s request, a Celebration of Life was held on June 27, 2020, where he was surrounded by many who loved him. He will be missed by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.