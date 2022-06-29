Joseph M. LeVesque EAST BARRE – Joseph M. LeVesque, 69, of Hillside Avenue passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. Born on February 14, 1953, in Barre, he was the son of Bernard and Judith (Johnson) LeVesque. He attended local elementary schools and Spaulding High School. On August 31, 1974, he married Linda Conti in St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre before settling in East Barre. Joe was employed as an Assessor for both the City and Town of Barre for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed singing – he was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang in the Vermont Philharmonic Chorus for many years as well as singing at other venues, especially around the holidays. Joe was also an excellent swimmer and for fifteen years he used his swimming talent to coach the Central Vermont Wavemakers. When he wasn’t swimming or singing, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Although most of all, Joe loved spending time at his camp in Isle La Motte on Lake Champlain setting off fireworks. Survivors include his wife, Linda LeVesque; his children Maiju Stansel and her husband, Bryan of Jacksonville, FL; Samantha Duprey and her partner, Caleb of Weybridge, VT; and John LeVesque and his wife, Christie of Morrill, ME; his grandchildren Maggie Duprey, Bo Duprey, Lily Burkle, Matthew LeVesque and Zoey LeVesque; his brothers Bernie LeVesque and Travis LeVesque; and six nieces and two nephews as well as his dogs Benny and Joon. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Steven LeVesque and his sister Sandra Jewett. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.