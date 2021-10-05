Joseph M. Healy MONTPELIER — With his loving family at his bedside, Joseph M. Healy, 88, of Terrace Street, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Known as “Joe” to all who knew him, he was born on April 23, 1933, the youngest son of the late Daniel and Katherine (O’Loughlin) Healy, of Rutland, Vermont. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, and Norwich University in 1956. Joe was employed by the State of Vermont for 30 years with the attorney general's office, the state budget office serving as an analyst, the finance department as director of state expenditures, and business manager of the department of public safety and fish and wildlife. Joe served on the board of directors of the Vermont State Employee’s Credit Union as well as its vice president and treasurer. He also served for many years on its supervisory committee. He was an elected member of the statewide credit union league board. He was a longtime member of the Vermont Retired State Employees Association, serving as president for 16 years. Joe enjoyed coaching his son, Michael, in Little League flag football, and hockey. He also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader. Swimming was a daily activity and traveling to Silver Lake State Park was always part of the plan in the summer. Perhaps most important was having a dog as part of the family. Over the years, five collies were lovingly cared for by Joan, Joe, Michael and Susan. Joe loved to travel and for the family’s vacations, he would plan trips all throughout the U.S. All but four of the 50 states were visited by the Healy family, along with several European and South American countries Joe adored, his two granddaughters, Lauren and Katherine, and was very proud of their accomplishments. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan (Nailor) Healy; five brothers, Daniel, Frank, Charles "Mike," John, Robert, and one sister, Ann Healy Thetford. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Healy-Schnitman and husband Robert, of Colchester, Connecticut; son, Michael, of Montpelier; granddaughters, Lauren Schnitman, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and Katherine Schnitman of Glastonbury, Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at St. Augustine Church with committal prayers to follow in Green Mount Cemetery. The family will host a reception at the Capitol Plaza following the committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe’s honor may be made to The Center for Disability Services, in memory of great-nephew Brian C. Viele, at 314 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
