Joseph L. Wood BARRE — Joseph L. Wood went home to be with his Lord on 11-11-22. His battle with cancer has ended. He is finally free. He was born 6-30-1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents Delbert & Hattie Wood. He was raised in Montpelier, Vt. He is survived by his wife Michelle his 2 sons Anthony & Dustin (Jen). His step sons Trent & Tiler. His siblings Greg (Louisa and family). Angela (Mike) Earle & Julie Griffin. His grandchildren Dustin Jr, Dexter, Adrienne. Many aunts uncles & cousins. His nephews Brandon, Marshall, Scottie & Steven. He has many friends who stood by him to the end. As Jamie Lee Thurston sang " Heaven gained a hell raiser" today. A Memorial service will be held on December 3, 2022 at 11 am at Enough Ministries, 27 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
