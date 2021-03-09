Joseph L. Trombly ORANGE — Joseph Loren Trombly, 62, of Smith Road, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. Born March 14, 1958, in Lowell, Massachusetts, he was the son of Lewis and Barbara (Colombe) Trombly. He attended elementary school at Twinfield Union and then went on to Spaulding High School. On Oct. 18, 1975, he married Grace Parizo in Plainfield. The two made their home in Orange where they raised two wonderful daughters. Joseph worked as a crane operator for Rock of Ages and other granite sheds for many years. He was a longtime member of the Canadian Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, many outdoor activities and especially, his beloved dogs, Moe and Cooper. He is survived by his two daughters, Heather Reddick and her husband, Danny, and Jessica Polen and her husband, Mike; his grandchildren, Tyler Edholm, Zachary Reddick, Hunter and Emerson Martinez; his three brothers, Chris Trombly, Greg Trombly and Lewis Trombly; and his three sisters, Vicki Quintin and her husband, Gerald, Esther Roy and Toni Potvin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Frost; and his brother, Michael Trombly. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Joseph’s life will be held in the Brookhaven Cemetery in Orange at a time to be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.