Joseph Jamele ORANGE — Joseph Jamele, 89, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Jamele, a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, was a resident of Vermont for more than 60 years and active in the state's politics for more than four decades. Joseph's almost legendary love of Vermont originated when he was 6 years old and spent the first of more than a dozen summers at Camp Winape, eventually becoming a camp counselor and developing a determination to eventually raise his family in the Green Mountain state. After serving in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War (1950-53), he married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Spiridakis, and moved to Vermont and completed his undergraduate work at Goddard College. He, his bride, and their growing family were residents of Westford and Plainfield before purchasing the Robbins Farm in Orange in 1962. Joseph served as a reporter for the Barre Times Argus, the Burlington Free Press and the Rutland Herald, becoming a well-known figure in each town as he indulged in his love of walking the streets, seeking out the news of the day. In his late-30s, he left journalism for the world of politics, joining the campaign team of Thomas P. Salmon, where he was instrumental in engineering Salmon's upset victory in the gubernatorial election of 1972. He then served on Salmon's executive staff and later, the staff of Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis. Jamele completed his career in politics by serving as Sen. Patrick Leahy's press aide from 1981 to 1998 in the senator's Washington, DC, office, as well as working on the successful gubernatorial campaign of Madeleine Kunin in 1988. Joseph raised his family to appreciate the beauty and productivity of Vermont's natural resources and was immensely proud of the many vegetable gardens he maintained during his leisure time. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years; his children, James Jamele and his wife, Suzanne, Patricia Jamele, Peter Jamele, John Jamele, Julie Boisvert and her husband, Bruce; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Joseph Pasquale and Gertrude Jamele, he was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Lorelai. He passes on both his love of nature and his values to his children, all of whom mourn his passing but await the reunion which assuredly will come in the next life. Out of respect for Joseph’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later this summer. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.