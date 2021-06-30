Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Grimard BARRE — On June 26, 2021, retired Command Sergeant Major Joseph E. Marcel Grimard, 85, of Hull, Georgia, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away suddenly with his wife by his side at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia. Joseph was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Joseph was born on April 12, 1936, in Rock Island, Quebec, Canada. As a young teenager, he proudly became a U.S. citizen. The son of Alphonse and Aurore (Roy) Grimard, he was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Rene, sisters, Lucille and Anna LaCount; as well as two brothers-in-law, Armond LaCount Sr. and Kevin Farnham; and a sister-in-law, Beth Farnham. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pamela (Farnham) Grimard; his sons, Dennis (Barbie), of Orange, Vermont, Derrin (Lynn), of Massachusetts; as well as two stepchildren whom he raised as his own, Jayne Placey (Steve), of East Montpelier, Vermont, and Matthew Placey, of Montpelier. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren of whom he was immensely proud, Jay Jr., Justin, Jacob, Caleb, Bella, Chase, Damien, Taggert, Tyler, Jordon, Grant, Alexis and Ethan; as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Josephine Farnham, of Chelsea, Vermont; his sister-in-law, Lois, of Burlington, Vermont; brother-in-law, Robert Farnham (Charlene), of Washington Vermont; sister-in-law, Linda (Ed Kuban), of Chelsea, Vermont; Carolyn (Kurt) Markham, of Florida; sister-in-law, Beverly (Dean), of Virginia; brother-in-law, David Farnham, of Chelsea, Vermont; sister-in-law, Patty (Norm Trepanier), of Washington, Vermont; many nieces and nephews. Joseph worked at Rock of Ages in Barre, Vermont, for many years as a quarryman, then foreman for the local quarry operations, as well as outside quarries. In the early-'90s, his career led him to relocate to Carlton, Georgia, where he was promoted to quarry manager for Rock of Ages Georgia Division, known as Royalty Granite, until his retirement. He began his military career in 1955 serving in the U.S. Army. He went on to serve in the Vermont Army National Guard and retired his military career in 1992 as Command Sergeant Major. During this time, he received the Meritorious Service Medal for exceptional Military Service. Joseph was also the proud recipient of The Quilt of Valor honoring his military service. Joseph was a humble man whose life brought many achievements. His boxing career began while serving in the Army. In 1966, he won the title of Vermont Golden Gloves Champion. His love for the sport was passed on when he became a boxing coach for the Barre Boxing Team. Joseph loved his family, his country and the New England Patriots. He will be missed by many. His legacy, love and memory will live on forever. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Military honors and burial will take place Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 11 a.m. in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, Vermont. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
