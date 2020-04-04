Joseph F. Willey NORTHFIELD — Joseph F. Willey, 91, passed away March 31, 2020, at his home on Cox Brook Road. He was born in Northfield on Feb. 10, 1929, the son of Harry Asa & Mildred S. (Pecore) Willey. He was one of 13 children and attended Northfield schools. At the age of 16 he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an electrician aboard the USS Midway during World War II. He returned to Northfield after his honorable discharge from the Navy to seek employment. He held a variety of jobs during his early years, manufacturing, trucking, maintenance, shoe repair, a large-scale vegetable growing and harvesting business and owned and operated a carpentry business. He enjoyed designing and building homes the most. He was a master at woodworking and was respected for his talent and imagination. He was a multi-talented person who loved life. He had been married to Margaret Flynn of Roxbury. They had two daughters, Katherine, Maria, and one son, Joseph. He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church of Northfield. Joe enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, barbeques with family and friends, rabbit & deer hunting, snowshoeing. For relaxation he would ride the back roads of Northfield, stopping to visit with friends and neighbors. Survivors include his soulmate of 39 years, Gloria Perry of Northfield; his two daughters, Katherine O’Grady of Northfield Falls, Maria Willey of Biddeford, Maine; sister, Catherine Eckart of Illinois; stepsons, Stephen Perry of S. Burlington, Greg Perry of Maine; ten grandchildren, George & Thomas O’Grady, Jenna Hiera, Kaitlyn Cadorette, Bethany Moore, Lourdes Perry, Caroline Perry, Brin Perry, Lucas Perry; six great grandchildren, Autumn O’Grady, Thomas O’Grady, Eliana Cadorette, Camden Cadorette, Emily Hiera, Callum Moore; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Joseph E. Willey; six sisters, Ruby Immaculate McMillan, Frances Mary Drought, Arlette Rose Erickson, Teresa Ann Kennison, Gloria Martha Cooley, Mildred Marcotte; five brothers, Robert, Earl, Charles, Edwin and Carroll Willey. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, services will be delayed. A Mass of Christian Burial at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to CVHH & H, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
