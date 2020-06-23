Joseph F. Willey BROOKFIELD — The funeral Mass for Joseph F. Willey, 91, who died March 31, 2020, will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, July 1, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church on Vine Street, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, all in Northfield. Due to pandemic precautions, church attendees are limited to 75, all are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
