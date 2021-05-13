Joseph E. Violette WILLIAMSTOWN — Joseph Earl Violette, 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin. Born on Nov. 12, 1927, in Websterville, he was the eldest son of William Earl and Margaret (Murphy) Violette. Joe attended Holy Ghost School in Graniteville. He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines at the age of 17 after his father signed a waiver allowing him to serve his country. He was a veteran of World War II, serving tours of duty in the South Pacific on Victory Class ships. Following his discharge from the service, he was employed by the Town of Barre on the road crew building roads such as the ones in the Trow Hill area of Barre Town. Joe also worked for Ned Flint at Flint's Texaco in South Barre where he honed his automotive repair skills. His experience at Flint's allowed him to open his own auto repair business on North Main Street in Barre, starting as Joe’s American and ending as Joe’s Texaco. His work was his greatest passion and he spent countless hours keeping his customer’s cars “on the road.” Joe never worked a normal eight-hour day or five-day work week, he was always on call and few holidays were undisturbed by a phone call from a customer or friend in need. Joe was a very well-respected mechanic specializing in automobile electrical systems. On June 17, 1950, Joe married Phyllis Leavitt of Barre. They made their home in Graniteville, where they raised six children. Phyllis passed away in 1993. Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and ride snowmobiles. He loved to plow snow with his 1967 International Scout for any and all who would allow him to, often late into the night. Joe enjoyed his C.B. radio and went by the handle “Spark Plug.” He also loved spending time at the family camp on Martin’s Pond in Peacham. He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #790 of East Barre, American Legion Post #10 of Barre, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk Post #1535 of Barre, and the Canadian Club of Barre. On April 16, 2005, Joe married Carmelita (Rock) Brown. They made their home in Williamstown until 2010 when they moved to New Port Richey, Florida, before returning to Vermont in 2018. Survivors include his beloved wife, Carmelita Violette; his sons, William Violette, Randall Violette, and Christopher Violette and his wife, Cara; his stepdaughter, Crista Ordway and her husband, Ned; his brother, Daniel Violette and his wife, Lorraine; his grandchildren, Shannon Violette, Alicia Violette, Emily Violette, Isaac Goss and Katie Goss; and his step-grandchildren, Alexandra Ordway, Sidney Ordway, Aidan Lemieux and Lydia Lemieux, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Phyllis, he was predeceased by his children, Sandra, Jill and Donald Violette; his sister, Elizabeth Violette; and his brother, Bernard Violette. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care that Joe received. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
