Joseph DeMartino EAST MONTPELIER — Joseph DeMartino, 87, of East Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on June 6, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He was born on May 3, 1935, to Nicola and Rose Marie (Bruzzesi) DeMartino, in Montpelier, Vermont. After graduating from St. Michael’s High School in the class of 1954, Joe worked many different jobs, including as a granite worker, at lumber yards, and the railroad. He last worked as a construction supervisor for Engineers Construction Co. in South Burlington, Vermont. It was here that he supervised site work for various construction projects. On Jan. 13, 1968, he married Johanna Falzarano in Northfield, Vermont. Together, they made their home in East Montpelier Center. Joe was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Northfield and deer hunting. He flew model airplanes and enjoyed trips to the casinos. Joe was a member of the Montpelier Elks Club and the Northfield American Legion Post 63. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling during the winter months. Joe is survived by his wife, Johanna DeMartino, of East Montpelier; his son, Jeffrey DeMartino and his wife, Kerry; his brother-in-law, Domenic Falzarano and his partner, Fran Bard, of Florida; his niece, Barbara Bruzzesi-Haverick and her husband, Rich Haverick, of Colchester. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Theresa Quintin and Rosemary Lamberton; and his uncle, Bruno Bruzzesi. Calling hours will be held on June 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated June 16 at 10:30 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Committal prayers will be offered in Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
