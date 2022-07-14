Joseph C. Puente Jr. BARRE — Joseph 'Ping' Charles Puente Jr., 93, a long-time resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Barre Gardens on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Born March 19, 1929, in Barre, he was the son of Jose ‘Pepe’ Carlos and Elsie (Brusa) Puente Sr. He attended Barre City schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1948. On July 21, 1951, he married Anna Broggini at the St. Monica's Catholic Church in Barre where they made their home for all of their married life. His love for the outdoors began as a youngster playing and hunting in the fields and woods near his home with any pal who would join. He was always eager to tag along with family for the chance to go fishing or to someone's farm to play or help milk goats. He served in the U.S Army from 1951 to 1953 as a Private First Class in the Military Police, and was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC and then at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. He wanted to be a pilot, however a hernia discovered on the admissions physical exam changed his plans. The Korean War ended one week before he was due to be shipped overseas. He received an Honorable Discharge. After returning to Barre from the Army, he owned and operated Ping's Flying A service station and automobile shop on Main Street. During that time, he owned the red and white Flying A race car that ran at Thunder Road International Speed bowl. Although he never drove in a race, he kept it running in tip top shape for whoever was driving. After selling the station in 1965, he worked as a salesman for John Hancock and Met Life Insurance Companies, Suburban Tractor as a mechanic, Jockey Hollow Pizza, and as a loan officer for the Howard Bank and the Northfield Savings Bank (NSB). After retiring from NSB, he started Ping’s Sausage Shop in Barre, making and selling a variety of sausages using traditional Italian and Spanish recipes, polenta and holiday pizzelles until he sold the business in 2007. For years he volunteered with the local chapter of the American Red Cross by placing signs around Barre to notify the community of an upcoming blood drive. During his lifetime he donated approximately 30 gallons of blood. He became one of the first ice hockey officials in Vermont and in 1963, with the help of his wife Anna, co-founded the Vermont Chapter of the National Ice Hockey Officials Association (NIHOA). He began officiating in 1959 doing men's league games and in 1960 began doing high school games at the old Taylor Arena at Norwich University. As the leagues grew, he also refereed college games, youth hockey games, girls’ hockey, broomball games, school championships and two New England Championships. He was inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame in 2003 for his support of youth athletics and continued to referee into his 70s. Summer weekends were spent with family and friends at the family camp on Lake Seymour in Morgan, VT which he purchased in 1955. Days were filled with water skiing, fishing, mushroom hunting, building something, fixing something, puttering around camp, relaxing in the sun or going for a leisurely ride around the lake. Evenings were spent grilling out or having huge fish frys, followed by gatherings around a campfire or a bonfire on the beach, which always included music. He was a member of the Seymour Lake Association and helped monitor the quality of the lake water. He was an avid gardener of flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. He enjoyed deer hunting and excelled at rabbit hunting with his trusty beagle Mickey, and then Radar 'the dog of all dogs'. His beagle Shadow was his constant companion in spite of 'Shaddy' locking his owner out of his own car. Winter outdoor enjoyment included downhill skiing, ice fishing and watching Norwich University men's hockey games. Go Wic! He was a Life Member of the Mutuo Italian-American Club after joining in 1950, and enjoyed the dinner-dances, the family dinners and cooking in the kitchen. He was also a member of the Barre Elks Club. Survivors include his daughters Joanne Puente of Worcester, VT, Susan Samsonow of West Hartford, VT and grandchildren Daniel Fantoni of Fairfax, VT, Aleta Fantoni of Huson, MT and Grace Samsonow Costa of Morrisville, VT. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna (Broggini) Puente, his brother George Puente and his sister Evelina (Puente) Abbiati. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre, following the service, inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Vermont Youth Hockey program, BYSA Hockey Scholarship Fund, PO Box 821, Barre, VT 05641. He was never one to mince words when sharing his opinion or his sense of humor. He had a strong sense of community and was proud to be an American and a native Vermonter.'Plan your work and work your plan.’ He will be sadly missed. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
