Joseph B. Calcagni BARRE — Joseph Beck Calcagni, 89, of Edgewood Avenue passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, having lived a full and fulfilling life. Born on November 15, 1933, in Barre, he was the first son of Joseph Orlando and Frieda (Beck) Calcagni. Joe was a lifelong resident of Barre where he attended St. Monica’s school and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951. He joined the US Navy after high school where he proudly served his country. After his naval service he returned home to Barre and in 1958 married Mary Jean Sassone, with whom he went on to build a life and family. They were married for 65 years. Joe carried on his family legacy of working in the granite industry and during his lifetime he became a vital part of it. He began working as a draftsman at Buttura & Sons. Later, he accepted a job working for his uncles at the Beck & Beck Company where he was responsible for sales from Maine to the Midwest. As Joe continued to hone his skills, he accepted a job with Coggins Industries of Alberton, Georgia where he was responsible for sales in the Northeast. After leaving Coggins, Joe bought into a partnership at Chioldi Granite Corporation in Barre. In 1969, Joe decided to start his own granite brokerage business to have more flexibility with his growing family, so the Granite Corporation of Barre was established. Over the years, he created and sold hundreds of war memorials, private mausoleums and monuments throughout the Northeast and Midwest. He took tremendous pride in his work, had an eye for design and was known for his high-quality work. He retired from the Granite Corporation in 2018 passing the business onto his sons and grandson. Being an active member of the community, he enjoyed volunteering his talents. He was a long serving Lions Club member, and during his tenure as president he devoted his service to such organizations as the Austine School for the Deaf, in which he took much pride. Joe also established the Lions joint service clubs award banquet, of which he was later a recipient. Joe served for many years on the St. Monica’s parish council and his granite Company donated many services to the church. He was active with Joe’s Pond Association and served as its president for four years. Joe and his friend Jules Chatot started the still popular annual Joe’s Pond Italian Dinner fundraiser, the proceeds of which funded the restoration of the tennis courts and playground. He also was a long-time member of the Società' di Mutuo Soccorso. Joe’s many passions enriched his life. He was an avid skier and he imparted the love to his children. He spent many summers with his family at their camp on Joe’s Pond. He played tennis, loved sailing and fishing, rabbit hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms and took great pride in his garden. His favorite pastime, however, was entertaining friends and family in his home. In the coming years, his absence will be acutely felt around the holidays, during which he had traditionally hosted his famous parties. Anyone who attended these events was sure to experience Joe’s and his family’s overwhelming hospitality and warmth. One of his greatest joys was seeing his family and friends shoulder to shoulder chatting and sharing delicious food and drink. Joe was immensely proud of his family history and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife Mary Jean, five children Joseph V. Calcagni his wife, Joni of Barre; Andrea MacLeod her husband, Robert of Barre; Jeannie McCallum her husband, Niall of Cabot; Matthew Calcagni his wife, Hilary of Waterbury; and Tony Calcagni his wife, Beth of Morrisville; ten grandchildren and their partners/spouses and one great-grandchild, as well as five siblings Mary Kerin, John Calcagni, Ann Brynn, Carol St. Peter, and Stephen Calcagni and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Charles A. Calcagni. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. The family would like to give special thanks to Gina Collins who helped care for Joe for the last year and a half. They are also grateful to Dr. Robert Robinson, Joe’s long- time physician, the Central Vermont Medical Center palliative care team, and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care of Joe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
