Joseph Andrew Murray CALAIS — Joseph Andrew Murray of Calais, Vermont, died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020, at the age of 65, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born on Nov. 7, 1955, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, to parents John Andrew Murray and Marie Francis Murray, and grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Joe attended Woodbridge Senior High School. In his late-teens and 20s, Joe worked at a pet store, drove a truck in NYC, repaired forklifts in Maine and Vermont, was a car mechanic, farmer and a toymaker. As a young adult, he was passionate about many social causes which led him to work for peace and protest against nuclear weapons. Joe left high school early to move to NYC for work. He later earned his GED, studied at the Community College of Vermont, graduated from UVM summa cum laude with degrees in Education, Computer Science, Anthropology, and later received a BS in Public Policy from the University of Massachusetts in Boston. In his professional career, he taught students on North Haven Island, Maine, immigrants and refugees in Boston, Massachusetts, and at-risk youth in central Vermont. He also worked as a policy advisor and statistician for the State of Vermont Department of Aging and Disabilities in Waterbury, the Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care in Montpelier, and Washington County Mental Health in Barre, Vermont. Joe loved his family and friends, cooking and sharing large meals, and memorable stories, BMW motorcycles, working his land in Calais, the arts, travel and social causes. He was a fighter for justice, a champion of the underdog, and a firm believer in the potential of all his students. He leaves his wife, Michele Tofel Murray; daughter, Brittany Murray of Waterbury, Vermont, and her partner, Thomas Jacobs Moore, and their daughter, Luna Murray; son, Justin Murray and daughter, Caroline Murray, both of Calais, Vermont; and his brother, John Murray of Barre Town, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will be planned when it is safe to do so. Memorial contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to an organization of your choice that champions justice, supports education, feeds the hungry, or helps people in need. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
