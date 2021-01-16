Joseph A. Maiola BARRE — Joseph Anthony “Joe” Maiola, 99, of Orange Street passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. His final moments included his wife, Polly, singing “Glory to Spaulding,” a last swish of Jack Daniels, and “Fly Me to The Moon,” his favorite song by Frank Sinatra. Born on Dec. 23, 1921, in Claremont, New Hampshire, he was the son of Rafael “Michael” and Anna (Marro) Maiola. Joe attended elementary school in Claremont and graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont. As a young boy, he and his youngest brother, Rocky, were fortunate to be able to see Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig play baseball at Yankee Stadium. He attended Ithaca College before joining the U.S. Army serving as a Sergeant for three-and-a-half years in the Aleutian Islands during WWII. While serving as a Sergeant, he was one of 30 enlisted men who were invited to have lunch with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. After his honorable discharge, he transferred from Ithaca to Northeastern University where he played football, basketball and baseball before transferring back to Ithaca College where he continued to play all three sports and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1949. At Ithaca, he was one of a select few student athletes who had dinner with President Harry S. Truman. He began his teaching career in New Rochelle, New York, and later, Stevens High School where he taught and coached football, basketball and baseball. In 1952, Joe married Palmira “Polly” Herboso at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. In 1960, he joined the staff at Spaulding High School. He taught history and coached football and track until his retirement in 1993, although he remained on the staff at Spaulding High School until 2013. As a coach, he won multiple state titles in both New Hampshire and Vermont. In 1963, he coached the Shrine Football team which he viewed as a true honor. He was chosen as Teacher of the Year for the state of Vermont in 1983 and was honored by Patrick Leahy in Washington, D.C. In 2013, Joe was nominated and honored by WCAX TV Channel 3 as a Super Senior two years prior to leaving Spaulding. Joe was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church, as well as the Mutuo Society, and the American Legion Post #10 of Barre. He was a voracious reader, an avid New York Times crossword puzzle enthusiast, a lover of world history, ancient medieval history and the history of Barre. He enjoyed watching and talking sports and was a passionate supporter of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. However, his most loyal following was of his grandchildren’s sporting careers. Joe loved socializing. One of his daily rituals after retiring was to have breakfast with the boys at McDonald’s and then proceed to Hannaford’s for more conversation. Friday mornings were spent playing pitch at the Mutuo and setting up for the dinner that evening. What remained constant was his loyalty to Spaulding. He spent time each summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, with his family. Joe enjoyed playing bocce with them on Mother’s Beach or walking along the shore to talk to as many people who would listen. On one of these trips to Maine, Joe and Polly, while having dinner at his favorite Thai restaurant, were invited by President George W. Bush and Barbara Bush to have cocktails with them. When Joe wasn’t in Maine, you could find him and Polly on the front porch watching the neighborhood children at play. Their door was always open to all the neighborhood kids with a freezer full of Hoodsie Cups waiting for them even if it was right before dinner time. Joe was aware of the challenges of others and worked diligently to ensure their needs were met. He hosted the annual holiday dinner at Spaulding for several years. He was always available to lend a helping hand to a colleague, a student, a player or a neighbor, or offer advice to young students and athletes who were facing adversity. Joe will always be remembered as a pillar of the Barre community. As a high school history teacher, his impact on his students far surpassed their years in school. Previous students commended him for his devotion to his students and players and many have expressed their gratitude for the impact he had on them. He was known for addressing students by their last name throughout the halls of Spaulding. For Joe’s 99th birthday, he received hundreds of cards from previous students, athletes, colleagues and friends sharing similar messages. “He was there for me during some of the lowest points in my life.” “He was a hard, yet fair teacher.” “He is the reason I decided to pursue the teaching profession.” “He was a role model, and he touched the lives of many.” Friends of the family sent us the following quote which embodies Joe: “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone, but what is woven into the lives of others.” Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Palmira Maiola of Barre; his daughter, Melanie Maiola and her husband, Kevin Hardy, of Barre and their children, Isabel of Boston and John of Washington, D.C.; and his son, John Maiola of Boston and his children, Colby and Morgan, also of Massachusetts; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nine brothers and sisters. Joe adored each of his children and grandchildren and had a special bond with each of them. Melanie - the true apple of Joe’s eye. His only daughter and his closest confidant, Melanie followed in her father’s footsteps and became a teacher. Melanie displays the same devotion that Joe did for his students. John - Joe’s only son whose father was his hero. Since he was a little boy, John followed his father on the football field to his practices, sharing a love for sports, admiring his grit and how he was able to command a team. John embodies Joe’s work ethic and ability to overcome adversity. He mimics Joe’s belief in judging someone based on their character, as well as always putting his children and family first. Morgan - his partner in the kitchen and on the beach playing bocce, The only one he entrusted with his sacred Italian recipes. When Morgan entered the house, Pepe’s eyes lit up because he knew he would be fed the best stuffed shells. Morgan spent many days caring for Pepe ensuring his hair had “just enough fluff” and there was no scruff left over. Both of them selfless beyond measure and willing to lend a helping hand and active in their communities. Colby - always a baseball in hand thanks to his grandfather. Pepe was the one who taught Colby how to throw a baseball and would foster his love for sports throughout the years. They bonded over their passion for sports and their unwavering competitive spirit. Pepe will continue to be his biggest fan in the game of life. John - always carrying the same calm demeanor of his grandfather. Two peas-in-a-pod who spent countless hours together discussing history, debating, watching Jeopardy!, listening to Frank Sinatra, and watching Sunday football. You could find the two of them spending many Friday nights together at the Mutuo and Saturday mornings together to recycle, with John being rewarded with a Hannaford’s donut throughout his childhood and later a Jack Daniels on the rocks as he got older. As much as Joe viewed these errands as a “chore,” these were some of John’s most favorite times with his grandfather. Isabel - always could rely on her Pepe to cook a pasta meal for her and her friends after playing countless hours of basketball with him outside on Orange Street. In high school, Pepe would leave her a note each day with a cup of hot chocolate to kick off first block. Pepe always looked forward to his lengthy conversations with Isabel whether it was over the phone or in person. Isabel has Pepe’s effervescent personality and the ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She displays the same devotion to her family that Pepe always did. Kevin - his son-in-law who discussed with him each and every sporting event the two watched together. He was appreciative that Joe was always on speed dial whenever Isabel or John needed to be picked up from school or forgot a homework assignment at home. Kevin admired Joe for his devotion to his family and the influence he had on his grandchildren’s lives. To Joe, family was truly everything. His wife, Polly, was his rock and his pillar of strength through challenging times, and his “buttercup” was the true love of his life. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family with burial to follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Honorable pallbearers are The McDonald’s Breakfast Club. A public celebration of his life will be held when we can gather safely as a community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, VT. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.