Joseph A. Longe RALEIGH, NC — April 17, 1937 – March 15, 2023 Joseph Anthony “Tony” Longe, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday March 15, 2023. Born on April 17,1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Weiss) Longe. Tony loved the lord and became the pastor of the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly in July of 1989. Along with his wife, pastor Connie, who was ordained in October of 1996, they faithfully pastored HMCA for 23 years until they retired in May of 2012. Tony is survived by his wife of 64 years Connie Longe; his four children, Greg Longe and his spouse, Amy, Steve Longe and his spouse, Martha, daughters Pamela Lambiase and Jane Stebbins; his three grandchildren, Justin Hershberg and spouse Corey, Caroline Turner, Erik Longe; his Great granddaughter Eloise Hershberg; his three siblings, Paul Longe, Patricia Bryer and Michael Longe; as well as extended family. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister Francis Longe. A service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly in Waterbury Center, the service starts at 1:30 pm and will be followed by an interment service, in Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center.
