Joseph A. Beauchemin Jr. BROOKFIELD — Joseph A. Beauchemin Jr., 76, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Berlin on April 12, 1943, the son of Joseph and Lorraine (Abbiatti) Beauchemin. He attended Barre schools. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Irene Amell on Aug. 15, 1964, in Northfield. Joseph worked as a finish carpenter for EF Wall & Associates of Barre for almost 40 years. He enjoyed tending his yard and lawn and loved taking car rides with Phyllis to enjoy viewing the beauty of Central Vermont’s back roads. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Brookfield; five children, Tina King and her husband, Karl of Randolph; Joseph Beauchemin III and his wife, Tammy of Brookfield; Candy Sheldon and her husband, Michael of Bethel; Lisa Corologos and her husband, Damon of Randolph; Jody Shahdad and her husband, Richard of Dripping Springs, Texas; two sisters, Jeannette Lacquerre and her husband, Larry of Brookfield; Linda York of Barre; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A graveside service for the family is being planned for this spring in the Berlin Corner Cemetery. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
