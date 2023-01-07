Jonathan R. Barre GRANITEVILLE — Jonathan R. “Jon” Barre, 22, died at Jan. 1, 2023, at home with his mom and dad from IGA nephropathy (an autoimmune kidney disease). He also suffered from schizophrenia for many years. He was born Feb. 29, 2000, in Berlin, the son of Timothy and Julie Barre. He attended Spaulding High School and obtained his GED. In his youth, he enjoyed Cub Scouts (Barre Pack 717). He enjoyed time with family, playing games, holidays, camping, art, writing, plants, cooking, his pets and music. He tried hard to be a good person to others. ‘Jonathan’ means gift from God which he has been to us and we are very proud of him. He was a Christian and had attended St. Monica’s Church and Barre Congregational Church. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew & cousin. He is survived by his parents Timothy and Julie (White) Barre of Graniteville, VT, his older brother Matthew Barre and his wife Courtney (Potts) Barre of Baxley, GA, his grandmothers Grace White and Liette Wood of Barre, VT and Carol Barre of Sarasota, FL and his aunts, uncles and cousins: Donna (White) Mason and her son of OH and Cheryl (Barre) Roley and her children of KY, and Tracy Barre (and his wife and daughter) of CA. He leaves behind his beloved cat Fluffy. He was predeceased by his aunt Laurie Barre and grandfathers Donald White, Mark Wood of Barre, VT and Robert Barre of FL. He will be greatly missed, and we will carry his love in our hearts forever. The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Barre Congregational Church at 11:00 am with a reception at Delicate Decadence, located at 14 North Main Street in Barre. During the service, please wear a mask out of respect for the family. Thanks to everyone involved in his care through the years, most recently being Second Spring Rehabilitation (Williamstown, VT), Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) (Berlin, VT), Barre Congregational Church (BCC) (Barre, VT), A.W. Rich Funeral Home (Fairfax, VT), L Brown and Sons Printing (Barre), and all the friends and family for their expressions of love during our time of bereavement.
