Johnny (John) Bartlett Rice An Unfinished Life TRURO — Johnny (John) Bartlett Rice of Truro and Chelsea VT, age 73, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023 surrounded by his family. John was the 2nd of 4 children born October 19, 1949 in Manchester, CT to the late Burton A. Rice and Maxcine C. Rice. The family moved to Truro in 1964 when the Whitman House was purchased. After graduating from Provincetown High School (1968) John attended culinary school for 1 year. He worked in the family restaurant, however, his genuine love was working with his hands outdoors and with wood. John owned and operated a successful construction business on Cape Cod, MA for 45 years, retiring in 2009. After retiring, John bought a 300-acre farm in Chelsea, VT. As a gentleman farmer, he raised Chincoteague ponies, angus cattle, sheep, and chickens. He connected with his animals and truly was his happiest when working the land. His chickens followed him like the pied piper. His most special animal relationship was with a wild grouse, who met him every morning for ten years and even allowed John to pick him up. He enjoyed and loved his farm, although he never stopped mowing, picking up sticks and weed whacking. Neighbors joked he had a golf course with cows. In addition to farming, John also loved furniture making. A master carpenter, he used his skills during the long Vermont winters. Utilizing the downed trees, he planed and dried the wood, creating beautiful tables, bureaus, head boards, and side tables. John had an artistic eye and nothing was too much for his creative mind. Fast cars and motorcycles were his biggest passion. He loved drag racing (although not for many years) and collecting American made muscle cars for over 40 years. Car auctions were his happy place. He also loved motorcycles (Harley-Davidson’s, Triumphs, and a Bonneville). Snowmobiling was another outlet for speed. No doubt he’ll be burning rubber in his next life! John is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Rella R. Rice, with whom he enjoyed an adventurous 23 years of marriage., his two sons Jonathan (spouse Justine Rice) and Frankie Rice (spouse Colin McKinnon), also from Truro. John always expressed great pride in the achievement of his two sons. Additional surviving family member include brothers Robert Rice (spouse Sally Rice), and Michael Rice (spouse Dale Rice) and sister Patricia Rice Willis, along with several nieces and nephews. John had 2 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Lily and Eben Rice, children of Jonathan and Justine Rice. John experienced great joy spending time with his grandchildren. Being pulled by tubes and sleds attached to a snowmobile, tractor rides, buggy rides, and classic car rides are among those special memories of his two grandchildren. John has been described as “a lot of fun and a big kid at heart.” Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Brigham & Women’s/Dana Farber for the wonderful work they do with cancer research, treatment and care. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 7,, 2023 at 8 Hatch Road, Truro between-2 to and 6 PM. Please come and share your memories and stories of John.
