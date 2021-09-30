John W. Kingston NORTHFIELD — John William Kingston passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, in Rutland, at the age of 81. He was the eldest son of William G. Kingston and Dorothy M. (Jerry) Kingston. Members of the family have lived on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield since 1885. Mr. Kingston was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier and of the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He attended John F. Kennedy’s inauguration with the Vermont delegation while he was a student at CUA. In Northfield, he was the chairman of the Democratic Town Committee for 14 years, as well as a member of the Board of Civil Authority. He was also the chairman and treasurer of the Brown Public Library for eight years. He taught at the Winchendon School in Winchendon, Massachusetts, and Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was a lector at St. John the Evangelist Church for more than 20 years. In 1977, he wrote a history of Roman Catholicism in Northfield with John Mazuzan and others. Mr. Kingston leaves good friends in Northfield, Virginia, Belgrade, Serbia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.; as well as his siblings, nieces and nephews, his sister, Patricia A. Diego, of Montpelier, Vermont; his brother, Francis P. Kingston and wife Gail, of Danville, New Hampshire; and his brother, James E. Kingston and wife Jean, of Castleton, Vermont. Funeral Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.