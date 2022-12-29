John V. Jenkinson Sr. METHUEN, MA — John Vernon Jenkinson Sr., 95 passed away quietly in his sleep on December 10th, 2022, Born 3 October 1927 in Northfield Vermont. John, married 63 years to the late Barbara (Doney) Jenkinson, deceased 4 January 2013. The son of the late Thomas E Jenkinson and Emma A. (Ditty) Jenkinson. John is survived by his sister Barbara Arely of Montpelier Vermont. Four sons, John Jr. and wife Carol of West Berlin Vermont, Mark and wife Kathryn of Wilbraham MA, David and wife Jeanne of Rockport MA, Jeffrey, and wife Mary of Sudbury MA. Ten grandchildren, Amy (William) Crocker, Nan (Freddy) Roy, Brett Jenkinson, Haley (Dr. Marc) Goldman, CE John (Caitlin) Jenkinson III, John Francis (Amos) Jenkinson-Wolff, Rebecca (Dr. Adrian) Fernandez, Bradford Jenkinson, Alaina Jenkinson, William (Danielle) Jenkinson and 14 great grandchildren, John was predeceased by one grandson Erik Jenkinson, one brother Thomas Jenkinson and two sisters Erlene (Jenkinson) Steel and Betty (Jenkinson) Hammond. John grew up on a small farm in West Berlin Vermont, as with many small farms at the time, it was without running water and electricity, heated by wood stoves. He was in the 1945 graduating class of Northfield High School, however having joined the Navy at 17 in May of 1945 he missed graduation. He proudly served in the Pacific theater on board his beloved Minesweeper USS YMS290, Troop Transport USS Lejeune AP-74 and the Destroyer USS Moale DD693. Often telling the tale of riding out the October 1945 Typhoon off Okinawa while on YMS290. Rating: Radarman 2nd Class (RD2). Following discharge from the Navy, he joined a Naval Reserves Unit and attended the University of Vermont in Burlington. Graduating in 1953 with a BS in Electrical Engineering, he, and wife Barbara and their two small sons John Jr. and Mark moved to Woburn then Lexington Massachusetts. John worked for several companies in the Boston area before striking out on his own in the infant semiconductor industry, John was instrumental in the design and fabrication of the early solid-state diodes holding several patents. John and Barbara raised their four sons in Lexington MA with many trips back home to Vermont for holidays, vacations, hunting and fishing. Well-loved and respected, John will be missed by all. Services will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
