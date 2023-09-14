John Towne MONTPELIER — John “Tiger” Towne passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. John L. Towne, was born in Montpelier, VT on November 21, 1940 to John W. Towne and Anna Lawrence Towne. He is survived by his wife Karen and their daughter Krista. John is also survived by his children from his previous marriage, son Jim and his children; Angelica, Dillon, Devin, Parker and Madison-Mae. Son, Steve, his wife Denise and their children; Patrick, Lauren and Morgan. Son Mike, and his wife Susan and their children Mitchell, Abigail and Alaina. Daughter, Karin and her husband Danny and their children Ryan and Katie. Daughter, Suzie and her children; Tyler and Kaylee. He is survived by 10 great grandchildren. John is survived by his sister Joan, one niece and four nephews. John was predeceased by his father John W., his mother Anna, and his brother James. John attended St. Michael’s High School and graduated in 1958. He was more than proud that his basketball team was the only one to win the state championship in 1958. John also graduated from Champlain College with an Associate’s degree. He was in the Coast Guard for four years and was proud to serve. The Coast Guard allowed John to travel and tell everyone his stories about his adventures. John later joined the New England Telephone Company where he retired as a Splice and Repair Foreman. John had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, basketball, playing cribbage and watching all sports. He gave all of his children and grandchildren nicknames, and they are so grateful for them. Arrangements for John L. Towne are in the care of Guare and Sons Funeral Home of Montpelier, VT. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to either Vermont Fish & Wildlife, 1 National Life Dr. Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05602 or Heart of the Nation (Catholic Mass) PO Box 14428, Madison, WI 53214-9982 or www.heartofthenation.org
