John Scott Lynds BARRE — John Scott Lynds, 56, died Oct. 24, 2020, at UVM Medical Center. He was born in Randolph, the son of John and Lillian (Hadley) Lynds of Bridgewater. He graduated from Woodstock Union High School. Mr. Lynds worked for Farrell Distributing and Denecker Chevrolet. His outdoor tourism career featured winters at Snowmobile Vermont as a tour guide and manager of the Stowe location and summers as a program manager at Umiak Outdoor outfitters organizing river trips. He enjoyed music and playing the drums while in high school and later, in rock bands, including Johnny Devil. In earlier years, he earned his Eagle Scout and worked as a Scout camp counselor. Survivors include his wife, Stacey, whom he married in 2004; his daughter, Elyssa; his brothers, Aaron, Peter, Tim; a step-grandson; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A private graveside service will be held in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barre Town EMS, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
