John S. DeGoosh Sr. LAS VEGAS, Nev. — John S. DeGoosh Sr., 89, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, following health complications. John was born on July 10, 1932, to Howard and Nettie (Pushee) DeGoosh, in Lyme, New Hampshire and was one of 13 children. He grew up on the family farm, attended local schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving both stateside and on a ship during the Korean War in the early-1950s. He had six children who survive him, Catherine Aja (Michael deceased), Janice Bamforth (Glen), Doreen Young (Steve), John DeGoosh Jr. (Donna), Lori Hill (Tom), and Joseph DeGoosh (Vicky); along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and one sister, Nancy Radtke. He was predeceased by his parents; and 11 brothers and sisters, Colburn, Richard, Ellsworth, Howard, Anne, Mary, Jane, Nettie, David, Sue and Kent. He moved to Hardwick, Vermont, in the 1960s and built Hardwick Motors, becoming the first Ford dealer in the area. He operated the dealership for many years, enjoying visiting with the customers and haggling with them for deals on new and used cars. When he sold the business and “retired,” he bought Mountainview Snackbar though he had little experience in running a restaurant, but he loved it – selling his famous chili, making homemade French fries and again, visiting with the customers. He eventually sold that business and moved to Las Vegas to live full time. He worked at various jobs, including selling big trucks for a Ford dealership, driving a shuttle bus for a car rental agency and any other things that would get him near the public so that he could visit, find out where they were from, and offer his advice on what to do or where to go while they were here. He taught us all how to play cribbage and always took any points we missed. He made the best sour pickles in the world. He saved his quarters so he could share with any visiting family for use at the slot machines. He loved playing poker, talking on the phone, watching the Boston Red Sox, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV. He will be sadly missed by his entire family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
