John Robert Taylor BARRE — John Robert Taylor, 72, of Brook Street passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Aug. 24, 1948, in Montpelier, he was the son of Horace T. and Jean (Lyon) Taylor. John attended local elementary schools and Montpelier High School. In March of 1969, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam before being discharged in 1975. On Nov. 29, 2000, he married Sandra Earle and made their home in Barre. He was employed as a cook at the Coffee Corner in Montpelier and at Topnotch Resort in Stowe. He was also a fireman and truck driver for a few years. John was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Montpelier. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting stuff – especially bald eagles – and going camping. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Taylor; his daughter, Tina Taylor; his sons, Scott and John Taylor; his brother, Horace “Tommy” Taylor; two stepchildren, Marion and Darron; as well as children of the heart and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Brian Taylor. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society – Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.