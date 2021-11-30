John R. Turner MONTPELIER — John R. Turner was born April 18, 1936, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Every day of his good life, he loved his family, he searched for truth and meaning, and he worked and longed for a kind and saner world. He died on Nov. 26, 2021. Our hearts are broken.
