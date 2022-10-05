John R. Ponsetto BURLINGTON — Mr. John Richard Ponsetto, age 83, of Burlington, Vermont, died on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at peace with love. John was born on February 14th, 1939 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Dorothy Wylie Ponsetto. John was raised in East McKeesport, PA and educated at East McKeesport Public Schools graduating in 1957. John attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana where he graduated in 1961 with honors. Following graduation, he married Elinor Hodder and they settled in the Washington, DC area where John attended Georgetown Law Center, graduating in 1964. He was admitted to the bar in DC that same year where he served in the Corporation Counsel’s office until 1970. His love of Vermont brought him to Montpelier with his wife and 3 children in 1970. Upon his transition to Vermont, he had successive positions in State Government including Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Secretary of the Agency of Environmental Conservation, Commissioner of the Department of Water Resources and Legal Counsel to then Governor, Richard Snelling. In 1985, John joined the law firm of Gravel & Shea and later became a partner specializing in land use and regulatory practice. John had a successful tenure at the firm, retiring in 2013. One of John’s favorite pastimes was watching sports with family and friends. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Celtics brought out the most passionate emotions. He instilled his love of sports to the youth in Montpelier where he coached football and hockey. His love of the outdoors would bring him to Vermont streams and rivers where he would fish after work on a summer day. John enjoyed preparing elaborate meals for his family and even learned to brew his own beer and cider. John loved the game of golf, but it didn’t always love him back. John also looked forward to spending time with extended family at Higgins Beach, ME every August where he would fly kites and do the daily crossword puzzle. In the winter months, John and his family enjoyed beach walks and collecting shells on Sanibel Island, FL. John was a member of the Burlington Country Club and Vermont Italian Cultural Society. John is survived by his wife Elinor “Bia” of 62 years; his sisters, Susan Coursey of Westminster, Md and Nancy Saxton of Washington, Pa; his son, James and his wife, Donna of Marblehead, Ma; his daughters, Andrea Ponsetto and husband, James Shally of Salem, Ma and Beth Reynolds and husband, Thomas of Georgetown, Ma. He adored his 4 grandchildren: Jamie and Andrew Ponsetto and Abigail and Olivia Reynolds. Special thank you to the staff at the Residence at Vinnin Square Reflections Neighborhood, Swampscott, MA and the hospice nurses at Care Dimensions, Danvers, MA. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass which will be held at St. Augustine’s Parish, 16 Barre St., Montpelier, VT on October 15th, 2022 at 11 A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., DANVERS, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frederick C. Binter Center for Parkinson's Disease, via check C/O Dr. James Boyd, 1 South Prospect St, Arnold-2, Burlington, VT 05401, or donate online at Donate to Binter Center Donation Form (uvmhealth.org) To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
