John R. Phalen LEESBURG, FL — John Richard Phalen, longtime Montpelier resident, died on February 2, 2023 in Leesburg, FL with family at his side. Mr. Phalen was born in Rutland, VT on August 28, l926, the son of John H. Phalen and Margaret (Gilligan) Phalen. He graduated from West Rutland High School and then from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he worked on projects in Pennsylvania and the Carolinas. In 1948, he was called to military service and assigned to the Engineering Officers Basic Course and then to an Engineering Geodedic Group serving in Central America. After several years of military service in Europe during the Korean conflict, he was honorably discharged from the military service in 1953. He then joined the Vermont Highway Department, where he served as Resident Engineer and Chief Resident Engineer on Interstate construction projects. He also served as District Highway Engineer in Bennington and later as Construction Engineer for the Agency, retiring in 1988. In 1990, he joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a storm damage estimator and travelled extensively for the agency until 2006. On July 1, 1950, Mr. Phalen married Beatrice Anne Kimsey, of Gastonia, NC, in Belmont Abbey Cathedral, Belmont NC. She was the love of his life and they were married for 66 ½ very special years until her death in 2016. Mr. Phalen was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joan C. Phalen, of Rutland, VT. Surviving are son, Kim (Mary) Phalen of Barre Town, VT, daughter Marcie (Sam) Kingsbury of Leesburg, FL and daughter Beth Phalen, of Barre, VT. Also surviving are grandchildren, Cait Phalen (Aaron) Keeler of Milton, VT, Margaret Phalen (Christian) Connolly of Northborough, MA and Samuel F. McGinty of Burlington, VT. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Noah and Andrew Keeler and Molly and Max Connolly. He loved to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Mr. Phalen was a past president of the Vermont Society of Engineers, past Grand Knight and Life Member of Montpelier Council #399 Knights of Columbus, a life member of Montpelier Elks Lodge #924, a former member of the Norshaft Lions, a registered volunteer of Florida Special Olympics Inc. and a former member of the Montpellier Planning Commission. Mr. Phalen was an avid tennis player, a sometimes golfer and enjoyed travel. After retirement, he and Bea enjoyed twenty five Amelia Island, Florida winters and travels through Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Mr. Phalen has requested that there be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland, VT in May. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland Remembrances may be made in his name to the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.