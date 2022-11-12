John R. LeRoy BARRE — John Robert LeRoy, 75, a lifetime resident of Barre, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with his family at his side. Born on April 4, 1947, in Barre, he was the son of Floyd and Helen (Lewis) LeRoy. He attended schools in Barre including Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1965. He then went on to graduate from Lyndon State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. On June 19, 1971, John married the love of his life, Linda Stone, in St. Monica’s Catholic Church. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre, where they raised their two wonderful daughters. John was first employed by UPS for over 25 years, before retiring and joining the staff at Comfort Colors by Chouinard, where he worked for thirteen years. For years John was a volunteer firefighter for Barre City, the Shop Steward for the UPS Teamsters Union, a member of his neighborhood watch, and a longtime member of the Canadian Club. Throughout his life, John had many hobbies and interests. As a child, he enjoyed playing baseball and was known on the Barre Little League All Star State Championship team as “Johnny Smiley LeRoy”. He could be found singing and acting in Spaulding High School’s many school plays. As an adult, he thoroughly loved painting, woodworking, camping at Lone Pine, hunting and fishing. He was his daughters’ and granddaughters’ biggest fan, rarely missing any school functions, sporting events or concerts. John and Linda loved to travel. They most recently traveled to Italy, crossing the trip of a lifetime off their bucket list, accompanied by John’s best friend and brother-in-law and Linda’s sister, Donna and Rejean Gagnon. Most of all, he treasured spending time with his beloved family and taking family trips to Maine. Survivors include his wife, Linda LeRoy; his daughters Heather Douglas and her husband, Michael of Barre and Tammi Marocco and her husband, Brian of Elizabeth, CO; his grandchildren Madison Henderson, Sierra Marocco and Mackenzie Douglas as well as his sister MaryAnne Parnigoni. He was predeceased by his parents Floyd and Helen LeRoy. A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Inurnment will take place in the Hope Cemetery in the spring. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the ALS Association - PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037 or online at ALS.org or to the Urology Care Foundation -1000 Corporate Boulevard, Linthicum, MD 21090 or urologyhealth.org.
