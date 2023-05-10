John R. LaCourse BARRE — John R. LaCourse, 63, of Cleveland, NC, formerly of Barre, passed away May 5, 2023, surrounded by family. John was born on January 21, 1960, in Barre to Leo and Caroline (Dodge) LaCourse and was raised in Williamstown. John attended Williamstown schools. Following his schooling he joined the Army National Guard. He had worked as a truck driver at Stone Trucking and Bellavance Trucking, as the Owner of New Start Construction, and for the last 3 years he fulfilled his dream of being an owner/operator of his own hot shot trucking called Midnight Transportation. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, his side by side 4-wheeler, camping, and traveling. He is survived by his daughter Ashleigh LaCourse of Cincinnati, OH, of whom he was so very proud; his partner of more than 20 years, Joann Allen; and his beloved cat, Moe. He is also survived by his twin brother James LaCourse and his wife Deb of E. Montpelier; and four sisters: Betty Richardson and her husband Jeff of Williamstown; Bonnie Marsha and her husband Bill of Orange; Tammy Cayia and her husband Paul of Cleveland, NC; and Carolyn Davis and her husband Dwight of Kirby. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, along with very dear friends Curt Kreis of Barre, and Rich Lacillade of Randolph. John was predeceased by his mother and father. There will be a Celebration of his life to be held on Thursday, May 11th, from 3:00-6:00pm at the Mutuo Club (20 Beckley St., Barre). Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
