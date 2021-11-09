John Pittsley SOUTH BARRE — John Pittsley, of Billerica, Massachusetts, a former resident of South Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home with his wife, Andrea, the love of his life, and his loyal pet, Kasey, by his side. He was the son of Richard and Irene Pittsley of South Barre and a 1971 graduate of Spaulding High School. After graduation, he served in the Air Force and furthered his education in Boston. He worked for United Refrigeration until his retirement. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.