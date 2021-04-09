John P. Lavigne BERLIN — John P. Lavigne, 46, of Bennington Drive, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home. John was born in Berlin, Vermont, on Aug. 12, 1974. He was the son of Kenneth Lavigne and Donna Johnson. John grew up in Barre and attended Spaulding High School. After his schooling, John moved to Manchester, Vermont, where he worked in the food industry until returning to his hometown where he worked various other jobs. John was known as a “prankster” at times. He loved to play tricks on his family and friends. He was known for his big heart and selfless acts. He loved to help people when he could. His various hobbies were playing guitar, pool, cribbage, hunting and fishing, motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles. He loved family and friends, cookouts and special events, and he loved tinkering on all vehicles and electronics, aka “Junk.” John is survived by his father, Kenneth Lavigne of Northfield; his mother, Donna Johnson of Berlin; his children, Mariah Richardson of Barre, Ariana Richardson of Berlin and Tianna Richardson of Barre; his siblings, Kevin Lavigne of South Barre, Douglas Lavigne of Williamstown, Troy Johnson of Jericho and Lanna Johnson of Berlin. John had two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Albert Johnson Sr.; grandmother, Corrine Johnson; his uncle, Mark Johnson; and his cousin, Nelson "Trey" Wiley III, his partner in crime. The family would like to thank all the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center and University of Vermont Medical Center for their great care of John. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home of 58 Summer St. in Barre assisted the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.