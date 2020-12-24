John Michael Poratti WILLISTON — John Michael Poratti, born June 6, 1942, in Barre, Vermont, died peacefully at his home Dec. 19, 2020. John was the son of Adamo and Arlene Poratti. Much of his life was defined by his Barre/Italian heritage and the fact that he was an only child. He collected “brothers” thru the years and some of his fondest memories were of time spent with lifelong friends. John was proud to be of Italian descent. He was a member of the Mutuo in Barre, Vermont, and like so many Barre-Italians, he was an avid mushroomer. John graduated from Spaulding High School in 1960 and Norwich University in 1965. He was commissioned as an officer in the United Sates Army and served from 1965-1967. He then returned to Vermont and started his professional career as a computer programmer at General Electric in Burlington, Vermont. John moved on to IBM in 1969 where he spent 25-plus years prior to retirement in 1995. Retirement for John allowed him to pursue other opportunities. He worked for IBM Canada; he became a consultant for IBM and spent time in Taiwan; he opened and ran an archery shop with his son, Chris – CJ Hunting & Fishing; and along with Chris, he purchased and renovated homes. John married Vicki George in 1964 and they celebrated 56 years together just days before his death. John’s first love was his family, and the highlight of his life was being a father to Rob and Chris. He coached their Little League and basketball teams; they skied together; they built a hunting camp, hunted and fished together; and in later years, they worked together. John’s building and repairing skills, his work ethic, and his love for the Boston Red Sox were all passed on to them and today, they mirror the man whom they called Pop. The arrival of grandchildren over the last 25 years filled his heart with joy and he was a proud Papa. John and Vicki found a winter home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and for 20 years, John was able to pursue his passion for golf in both Florida and Vermont. For many years, he was a member of the Champlain Country Club in St. Albans and more recently, a member and an Ambassador at the Links at Lang Farm in Essex. John is survived by his wife, Vicki Poratti; and his sons, Robert (Beth) of Westford and Christopher (Bambi) of Milton. He is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, John (Jack) and Alex Poratti; and Philip and Hannah Cohen (step-grandchildren). John was predeceased by his parents, Adamo and Arlene Poratti. If you would like to remember John, a donation in his name can be made to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208 – https://vtfishandwildlife.com/get-involved/donate/fish-and-wildlife-trust-fund. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time. John’s family will take him back home to his roots, he will rest eternally in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
