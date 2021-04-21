John Mattson BERLIN — John Mattson, 95, a former longtime resident, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Berlin, with his family at his bedside. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
