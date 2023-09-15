John M. Rogers, Jr. BARRE TOWN — John M. Rogers, Jr., 87, a long-time resident of Curtis Road passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. Born on July 29, 1936, in Barre, he was the son of John and Dorothy Rogers, Sr. He attended Trow Hill Elementary School and Spaulding High School. Following his schooling, he joined his father at John Rogers Construction – his father had been looking forward to this moment since John Jr. was five years old. In January of 1958, John married Rena Lamoureux and they had three sons together, He was a wonderful Dad and provider for his entire family. During their Marriage, Rena and John worked together managing John Rogers Construction Company. Two of their boys, Jeff and Jim followed in their father's footsteps and once they were old enough they joined their parents in working for John Rogers Construction. John not only ran the construction jobs, he made patterns and wedges for all the local Stone sheds. While he was in Florida he always helped his neighbors and community with building projects as he was always willing to help anyone in need. Rena passed away in 2017 and he later re married to Kathy Rogers. John was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and held many baptisms at his Family Camp for the church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, boating, and time spent with his family. Survivors include his wife Kathy, his sons John Rogers, III (Rachel), Jeffrey Rogers (Lisa), and James “Jim” (Ami-Lynn); his grandchildren Benjamin (Heather) Rogers, Ashley (Glenn) Durgin, Danielle Rogers, Kristen Rogers, Cary (Jennifer) Rogers, Marla (Kurt) Copeland, and Courtney Robie Rogers; his great-grandchildren Cayden, Levi, Gavin, Mason, Oliver, Liza, Lorali, Maverick, Molly, Alayna, Charlie, Aubrey, and Khloe. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Rena, all of his siblings as well as his grandsons John Rogers IV and Christopher Rogers. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine Street, Berlin. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com The Rogers family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for the kindness, support, and compassion they gave John and the family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641
