John M. Grace WATERBURY — A Mass of Christian burial will be held from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Saturday June 17, 2023, at 11a.m. A reception will follow in the St. Leo's parish hall. Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.