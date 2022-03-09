John M. Buck BURLINGTON — On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, John Murray Buck (affectionately known as “Jack”), passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family. John was known for his kindness, compassion, mischievous smile and energetic spirit. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, volunteering at myriad charities and treating all people with kindness. John was born on July 20, 1936, in Northfield, Vermont. After studying at the University of Vermont and Norwich University, he received a degree in English literature at the University of Northern Colorado and then his Master of Education from the California State University Fullerton. He worked as a teacher, mentoring generations of students in English and theater, ending his career as a guidance counselor. His work touched countless lives, and he dedicated himself to helping others grow. John spent several years traveling and teaching in India and Saudi Arabia. In his youth, he was a state champion downhill skier and ski jumper for Northfield, and continued to ski well into his 80s. He had a fearless demeanor and a love of the outdoors, and spent countless hours hiking and camping with friends and family and loved playing tennis and riding horses. He cherished a photo of himself atop the Matterhorn and equally, a photo of him in cowboy gear as a child, happily enjoying all the richness of adventure that life had to offer. He devoured literature, loved to learn and practiced new languages until the end of his life. He could name any piece of classical music he heard or any tree or plant he saw. He was an adventurer. He was lovingly known as “Captain Jack.” He loved to pilot his boat on Lake Champlain in the summer with friends and family, exploring the water all around the region. He was a youthful spirit all his life — he loved the magic and power of trains, and spent countless hours playing with his HO-scale train set. John and Mimi spent several years traveling all over, making many trips by train! John was proceeded in death by his parents, Katherine and Gardner Buck; and his older brother, Gardner "Sonny" Jr. John is survived by Mimi, his wife of 17 years; and his five children, Joshua, Justin, Sarah and their mother, Janis Buck, and his children, James and Lauren, whose mother, Tracey Buck, died in 2000. He will equally be missed by several cousins, stepchildren, grandchildren and many friends whom he adored. Per John’s request, there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for anyone looking to honor John to donate to one of the following organizations: High Horses, Project Hope, Trevor Project.
