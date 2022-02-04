John L. Hoyt Sr. TUNBRIDGE — John Lawrence Hoyt Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2022. Others might have known him as Johnny, Scooter, Papa, Grandpa John and Jj’s dad. John was born in Randolph, Vermont, July 19, 1969, to Shirley and Howard Hoyt; being the first born of his family. He lived on Hoyt Hill in Tunbridge, Vermont, his whole life, buying his own property there in 1995. He graduated from Chelsea High School/Randolph Vocational School in 1988. A lot around town barely knew which Hoyt he was because he was a pretty quiet person but his family and friends knew him as the loudest one in the bunch. He was a very opinionated guy but anyone who truly knew him, knew he just liked to stir the pot. He was always first to give a helping hand to anyone. He loved his motorcycles, Jeep, tractor and going snow-machining. He loved going on Harley rides and going to the Harley Rendezvous. He got his CDL class A in 1991 driving for garbage pick-up for a while, then driving on the road some, finally settling in driving for the White River Post Office for over the last 25 years, with his son joining him driving there the last six years. John fell in love and married to his wife, Jana, in 2016. He loved going on motorcycle rides with her and spending time at home relaxing with her and tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed hanging out with the Hoyt gang at the sugar house and/or deer camp. Even though he would complain how much money they cost, he always surrounded himself with lots of animals. He worked many different steer teams through the years. He loved spending time with his son, Jj, and his family. He loved his grandchildren. He was fixing an old boat to take his grandchildren fishing and trying to get an old snow machine running for his grandsons to drive. With heavy hearts, we write this. We will miss him sorely. John left behind his wife, Janalee Parry-Hoyt; his son, John "Jj" Hoyt Jr. and Jj’s wife, Jodi Hoyt; his stepdaughters, Gab Messier, Tab Shea and Katrina Melanson (who, all these girls, he considered his own); his stepchildren, Kevin and Courtney Lacillade; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Shirley Hoyt; and siblings, Mary Denio, Cindy Hoyt and Hank Hoyt. He was predeceased by his father, Howard Frank Hoyt Jr.; and brother, Carlton Hoyt. Calling hours will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, Vermont. A memorial service will be held in the summer. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
