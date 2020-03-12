John K. Little MONTPELIER — John K. Little of Montpelier, Vermont, left this life on March 9, 2020, with his wife at his bedside. Having been in poor health for some time, he was prepared to join the loved ones who had gone before. John was born in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on May 28, 1944, to Kenneth E. and Irene Alberta (Roberts) Little. He graduated from McIndoes Academy in McIndoe Falls, Vermont, in 1962 and attended Boston University. He left Boston to work for the Beach family at Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes, Vermont, then at the Woodstock Inn in Woodstock, Vermont. It was in Woodstock where he met and married the former Virginia Barr, May 4, 1968. He loved skiing, snowmobiling with family and friends and time spent at camp in Woodstock. Prior to retirement, John worked in car dealerships in Montpelier. He took pride in saying he had outlasted several owners during his 36 years on the hill selling cars for the Lyons family, Courtesy Motors and 802 Toyota in Montpelier, Vermont. In addition to coworkers over the years, he counted as friends many of the customers who returned to buy from him time after time. He felt a responsibility of truth, trust and loyalty to those customers and always wanted to make a good match between a buyer and their vehicle. John was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Scott; and his beloved in-laws, Earl and Agnes Barr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years; his daughter, Launie Kettler and son-in-law Jedd; a brother, Edward; nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews. At John’s request, there will be no funeral service. Should friends desire, they may make a memorial donation to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.vtfoodbank.org); or to a preferred charity. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
