John J. Corskie MONTPELIER — John James Corskie, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2022, with his daughter, Jo Ann Corskie Gibbons and son-in-law David Gibbons, by his side. There will be no services held. A full obituary will appear online at www.guareandsons.com
