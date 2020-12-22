John I. Ormsby rites MONTPELIER — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of John I. Ormsby, 89, of Montpelier, was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. The concelebrated Mass was led by Rev. Leopold J. Bilodeau, former pastor of the church, assisted by Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church. The pall was placed on the casket by his son, Brad Ormsby, daughters, Gloria Ormsby and Kay Allen, and Julia Ormsby, a granddaughter. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Cece Barber in the hymns, “How Great Thou Art,” "O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria” and “Wind Beneath My Wings.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Michael Ormsby, son, and the New Testament was read by Tanner Ormsby, grandson. Father Forman read the Gospel and Father Bilodeau delivered the homily. Eulogy was given by Steve Martin, a longtime family friend. Pallbearers were Dana Bianchi, Chuck Wobby, Richard Wobby Jr., Tom Allen, Charles Bizzaro and Chuck Bizzaro. Burial followed the Mass, in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Bilodeau led the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Military honors were accorded to the deceased by the Vermont Air National Guard, Camp Johnson of Colchester, Vermont. Taps were sounded. The folded American flag was presented to his son, Brad Ormsby. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont.
