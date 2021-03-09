John H. Williams BARRE — It is with great sadness that the family of John Harman "Jay" Williams announces his sudden death at his home in Barre, Vermont, in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the age of 64 years, from cardiac failure. Born in Canton, New York, on Nov. 30, 1956, to Marilyn Pomerene Williams and John Henry Williams, Jay was the third of five children. He went to South Burlington High School, graduating in 1974. He then embarked on a journey of many years, taking him to Newfoundland, the West Coast, New Mexico, and finally returning to his native Vermont in the early-'90s to work at Camp Kiniya, the family’s business, over the next 15 years. Jay possessed many talents, abilities and interests, including being an avid reader, interested in subjects as diverse and wide ranging as history, travel and motorcycle maintenance. Jay was most proud of his role as father to his daughter Teah, for whom he was the primary caregiver and parent extraordinaire, teaching her, sharing his love of the outdoors and creating a stable home for them. He was blossoming in this final adventure in his life, and it is with the deepest regret that we are not able to see him spend the time he would have wanted with his dear daughter. Jay is survived by his beloved daughter, Teah Williams; his twin brother, Kyle Williams (wife, Colleen, nephews Matt, Kevin and niece Aidan); his sisters, Sharon Williams Dennett (husband Douglas, nephew David and nieces Sarah and Kathryn), Mary Williams (husband Jim Curlis), Anne Williams Doremus (husband Greg and nephews Jeffrey and Ted); his cousins, Bob Pomerene (wife Gioia and cousins Eric and Sam), Toni Pomerene, and Douglas Scott (wife June and their children Alanna and John). Countless friends from his years at Camp Kill Kare, Camp Kiniya and other stops along the way, will also grieve his loss. He was predeceased in 2014 by his parents, Marilyn and Jack Williams. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all of those who knew Jay throughout his life. We look forward to being able to share our memories of Jay when we are together. Condolences may be shared on Legacy.com. “His adventures were the stuff of many stories and his life was led, on a scale of 1 to 10, at an 11.”
