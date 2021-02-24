John H. Williams BARRE CITY — John H. Williams, 64, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: February 24, 2021 @ 2:44 am
