John H. Viele Jr. WILLIAMSTOWN — John H. Viele Jr., 84, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on Feb. 4, 1936, in Wolcott, the son of John and Barbara (Allen) Viele. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Judith (Pierson), of 58 years; his two children, Sharon Tisdale and husband Brian of Northfield, Vermont, and Brian Viele of Stratham, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Seth Tisdale and wife Nicole of Starkville, Mississippi, Kyle Viele and wife Alyza of Wiscasset, Maine, Colin Viele of New Castle, Maine, and Cara Viele of Wiscasset, Maine. He also leaves behind his sister, Jean (Viele) Churchill and husband Steve of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and brother-in-law, Rev. Gary Pierson and wife Karen of Livermore Falls, Maine; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, James Viele. Early in John’s life, he worked with his dad on the family farm in Wolcott, as well as working with his dad’s logging and land clearing business for many roads of Vermont, including parts of I89. John worked as a heavy duty equipment mechanic for many years at State Equipment Inc. and Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. and later in life, at Booth Bros. Dairy, Lilly Trucking, Northfield Woodworking and lastly, at Norwich University before his retirement. He was happiest when he was out in the woods logging for himself or others, working his mini farm on Cox Brook Road in Northfield whether it be having a large garden, raising a few animals, haying, sugaring or working on his John Deere tractor. John Deere tractors in and out, he could tell you every make and model of tractors or bulldozers. John worked his beloved mini farm on Cox Brook Road for 53 years until they had to move to The Gardens in Williamstown due to John’s health. He was a true Vermonter through and through. John was a member of the Northfield United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests if you would like to honor John’s memory, donations can made to Hearing Charities of America (www.hearingcharities.org); or American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org). Arrangements are being handled by Kingston Funeral Home, Northfield, Vermont.
