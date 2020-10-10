John H. Henzel ESSEX JUNCTION — John H. Henzel, age 96, died in Essex Junction, Vermont, Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 12, 1923, in Philadelphia, the son of Catherine Price Henzel and Howard Randolph Henzel. John married Leah Jane Thompson in 1947 and they began their life together in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. John attended James Russell Lowell School in Olney and graduated from Northeast High School and the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate and master’s degrees in Education. John began his service in the United States Army during WWII in 1943. He trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, was deployed to Europe in November 1944, and served as forward artillery scout in Germany in the ACORN Division (87th) following the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded by mortar in March 1945. For his service, he was awarded The Battle Star, The Purple Heart and The European African Middle Western Campaign Medal. On Aug. 21, the State of Vermont recognized his service by awarding him the Vermont Veterans Medal and the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal. He returned from Europe in 1945 to finish his education and marry Leah. During the 1950s and '60s, he was director of music, playing organ and conducting choirs in Pennsylvania, including at Grace Lutheran Church, Norristown; St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Philadelphia; Covenant Methodist Church, Springfield; and St. Asaph's Episcopal Church, Bala. He hosted a Thursday afternoon radio program on WFLN about music in the school district of Philadelphia and from 1958-1960, served as dean of the Philadelphia Chapter of The American Guild of Organists. From 1956-1968, he taught vocal music at John Bartram High School, Philadelphia, and from 1968-1970, at Nether Providence High School, Wallingford. In 1970, John and Leah moved to Vermont and operated Stowe-Away Lodge as a country inn. He was primary cook and post-dinner concert pianist until 1977 when he returned to music leadership at various churches and schools. During the next 40 years, John inspired singers and parishioners at Stowe Community Church; Trinity Episcopal Church and All Souls Interfaith Gathering, both in Shelburne; and First Congregational Church and The First Church of Christ, Scientist, both in Burlington. During the same period, he conducted the Burlington Oratorio (now Choral) Society, broadening the repertoire to include major orchestral choral works such as Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Handel’s Israel in Egypt, and Benjamin Britten’s St. Nicholas. John taught, coached and accompanied many vocal music students and choirs at the University of Vermont (UVM) and at Burlington High School (BHS) for 24 years. He accompanied high school musicals, especially at Stowe High School and BHS. He played organ or keyboard for dozens of weddings, as well as school and UVM graduation services. His love for family and music, as well as his salutations of “Happy Days - All Good Things,” will be remembered by many. He is survived by daughter Linda and son John Michael, both of Vermont, son Thomas of Philadelphia; brother Franklin of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; seven grandsons, seven great-grandchildren; four nephews and two nieces; in addition, step-granddaughter and husband, Emma and Micah Tompkins, of Dayton, Ohio; and his "adopted" family, Alison McWilliams and Justin Clark of New Hampshire and Mattie Clark of New York City. He was predeceased by his wife, Leah, of 68 years; and sisters Rae Kolupaev and Mary Entrekin. The family acknowledges the excellent care John received at Mansfield Place, Essex Junction, and by BAYADA Hospice. Interment was Sept. 28 in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, Pennsylvania. Please consider a donation in his memory to the music program of your choice for school, church or chorus. A post-COVID-19 memorial is planned in Vermont.
