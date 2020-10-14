John H. Darling GROTON — John Harold Darling, 66, French Road, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. John was born in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on Dec. 24, 1953, to Eugene Wilbur and Marion Etta (Emerson) Darling. He worked for Adams Granite in Websterville, Vermont, as a granite polisher and was still working at the shed as recently as three weeks ago. John loved his home on Groton Pond and driving the boat around the pond. He enjoyed hunting. John had a knack of “just stopping” by at the right moment if anyone needed a helping hand and was always there to offer words of encouragement. Mostly, he treasured time spent with his family. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Hendry) Darling of Groton; a daughter, Lisa Murray and husband Eric of Groton; a son, Chris Darling and wife Sonja of Groton; four grandchildren, Zachary, Eugene and wife Dorothy, Tyler and Kortney; a great-granddaughter, Anastasia; two sisters, Kathy Pitts of Groton and Priscilla Darling and husband Bill Arps of New York State; four brothers, Kenneth Darling, Leon Darling and wife Brenda, Stanley Darling and Henry Darling, all of Groton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Marion Darling. Private family services will be held on Groton Pond. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
