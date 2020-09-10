John Gerald Queor SOUTH BARRE — John Gerald Queor, 80, of Wilson Street passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born Feb. 15, 1940, in Barre, he was the son of John and Susan (Davis) Queor. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. John worked for Interstate Equipment, State Equipment, and for Bailey Auto Parts. He also did maintenance for T&R Properties. On July 27, 1963, he married Ruth Ann Gallagher in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in South Barre. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and worked at the St. Monica bingo games for years. When not working, or volunteering, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Queor; his daughter, Donna Schraut and husband Karl – John’s very special son-in-law; his son, Patrick Queor and his family; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215; or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, VT 05641. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
